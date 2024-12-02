Balot vendor shot dead in Liloan
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A balot vendor died after being shot by an unknown gunman riding a motorcycle at around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in Purok San Miguel 2, Sitio Bajac, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town.
The victim was identified as Jobelle Rojas, 37 years old, a resident of Purok Manga 1, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, and living with his partner.
The police are still working to identify the attacker, who covered his face with a t-shirt.
Police Chief Master Sgt. Arne Goc-ong, an investigator at the Liloan Police Station, stated that the victim succumbed to two gunshot wounds to his back.
According to Goc-ong, the victim was preparing instant noodles for a customer when the gunman suddenly arrived.
The victim was with his live-in partner when the assailant pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the back.
Following the incident, the gunman immediately fled the scene.
Goc-ong mentioned that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to aid in their investigation.
The police are also investigating the motive behind the incident.
