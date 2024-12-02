Balot vendor shot dead in Liloan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A balot vendor died after being shot by an unknown gunman riding a motorcycle at around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in Purok San Miguel 2, Sitio Bajac, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town.

The victim was identified as Jobelle Rojas, 37 years old, a resident of Purok Manga 1, Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, and living with his partner.

The police are still working to identify the attacker, who covered his face with a t-shirt.

Police Chief Master Sgt. Arne Goc-ong, an investigator at the Liloan Police Station, stated that the victim succumbed to two gunshot wounds to his back.

According to Goc-ong, the victim was preparing instant noodles for a customer when the gunman suddenly arrived.

The victim was with his live-in partner when the assailant pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the back.

Following the incident, the gunman immediately fled the scene.

Goc-ong mentioned that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to aid in their investigation.

The police are also investigating the motive behind the incident.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP