Bowler of the Month: Velarde is SUGBU’s top kegler for June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rey Velarde lorded over the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” tournament, where he won the bowling title for June on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Velarde bagged the title in a thrilling finale after he and eventual second placer and top qualifier Ted Convocar finished their one-game finals showdown with a tied score of 188 pinfalls.

However, based on SUGBU’s rules, the bowler who has the lower handicap points wins the title. Velarde competed in the tournament with 10 handicap points, while Convocar had 20 handicap points.

Thus, Velarde who finished second in the qualifying round was named SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month” and a ticket to the coveted “Bowler of the Year” tournament this December.

Before winning the title, Velarde defeated former national team member and eventual third placer Jomar Jumapao, 210 pinfalls over the latter’s 192 pinfalls in the semifinal round.

Convocar topped the qualifying round which featured a five-game series. He scored a total of 996 pinfalls followed by Velarde (993), Jumapao (990), Roger Asumbrado (978), and Rene Ceniza (973). These bowlers competed in the top five knockout ladder rounds.

Meanwhile, those who finished sixth to 10th in the qualifying round were Robert Sarvida (968), Aui Padawan (955), Dory Enoveso (949), Edgar Alqueza (935), and Nestor Ranido (934), respectively.

