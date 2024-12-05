Cesafi Finals: Rasmo credits Magis Eagles’ defense in Game 1 win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles are on the brink of securing their eighth Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school title as they face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in Game 2 of their best-of-three championship series tomorrow, Friday, December 6, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Following their dominant performance in Game 1, where they routed the Baby Jaguars, many expect the Magis Eagles to close out the series.

However, head coach Rommel Rasmo remains cautious, anticipating a fierce response from USJ-R, led by his former protégé turned coach Julius Cadavis.

“We will review the game, and I’m sure we can do better, but I expect USJ-R to retaliate and adjust,” Rasmo stated.

“We need to stay focused and be prepared. I have great respect for USJ-R—they’re very capable. We just have to grab the win on Friday.”

The Magis Eagles initially surged to a commanding 16-point lead, 24-8, in the first quarter.

However, the Baby Jaguars clawed their way back, reducing the deficit to just two points at halftime, 34-32, capitalizing on foul trouble for SHS-AdC’s big men—Jelo Mar Rota, Iven Cardinas, and Lars Fjellvang.

Key three-pointers from J Lord Pepito and Clark Candia, including a halftime buzzer-beater, kept USJ-R in the game.

“To be honest, I expected USJ-R to fight back. They’re always capable of a comeback. I’m proud of my players for staying the course and securing the win,” Rasmo added.

The third quarter saw the Magis Eagles regroup, extending their lead to 48-35 through crucial contributions from Lian Kent Basa, Froilan Maglasang, and Cardinas.

The game’s turning point came in the final quarter, as Alden Cainglet’s three consecutive three-pointers sealed the victory.

Cainglet finished with 19 points, shooting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Rota added 10 points and five rebounds, while Maglasang recorded a double-double with 10 points, five assists, and a steal.

USJ-R’s Pepito led his team with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block, but the Baby Jaguars struggled offensively, shooting just 13-of-54 from the field—their lowest output of the season.

Rasmo’s defensive strategy effectively neutralized USJ-R’s top scorers, JV Oringo and Kyle Barrieta, limiting them to four points each.

“Our game plan was to lock down Pepito and Barrieta. They’re the heart and soul of USJ-R. I’m proud of our defense; this was the first time we held them below 50 points,” Rasmo emphasized.

“Defense has always been our trademark—it sets up our offense.”

As the series continues, Rasmo remains vigilant, knowing USJ-R will not go down without a fight. The Magis Eagles aim to replicate their defensive success and clinch the championship, while the Baby Jaguars will look to extend the series and force a decisive Game 3.

Game 2 tips off at 6 PM at the Cebu Coliseum.

