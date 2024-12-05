American abducted in Zamboanga del Norte confirmed dead – police

— Authorities confirmed Thursday that Eastman Elliot, an American vlogger, abducted in Zamboanga del Norte, died on the night he was taken.

Lt. Col. Ramoncelio Sawan, acting information officer of the Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), said Elliot, 50, was fatally shot by his abductors when he resisted and died while being transported by motorboat away from his home in Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco on Oct. 17.

READ MORE:

Abducted US vlogger believed dead, body still missing – police

Missing US vlogger repeatedly warned to avoid Zamboanga area – police

‘Persons of interest’ in Eastman abduction killed in clash

Argao, Cebu accident: American driving truck rams tricycle, 1 dead

“In the course of the investigation, the Critical Incident Management Task Group (CIMTG) ‘Eastman’ obtained information from a witness about the untimely death of Eastman on the night of his abduction,” Sawan said.

The witness reported that Elliot sustained two gunshot wounds during the struggle and that his body was thrown overboard after his death. Despite extensive search operations, Elliot’s body has not been recovered.

The CIMTG “Eastman” filed complaints for kidnapping and serious illegal detention against four identified suspects on Oct. 29.

Sawan said operatives arrested one of the suspects on Nov. 18, while two others remain at large. Efforts to apprehend all perpetrators were ongoing.

Elliot, a YouTube content creator and Vermont native who had been living in Sibuco for five months with his wife, a local resident, was taken at gunpoint from his home on the night of Oct. 17.

“The CIMTG assures that it is exhausting all resources to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Sawan said.

Elliot’s abduction and death have raised concerns over the safety of foreigners living in the area, and authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for the victim. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP