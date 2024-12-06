Service-learning engagement with DTI-7 and UP Cebu MGT 191 students

In collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 7, the Enterprise Planning and Development (MGT 191) class of AP Ivy Jumao-as at the University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) School of Management has partnered to empower selected micro-enterprise beneficiaries in scaling their businesses. This service-learning initiative provides practical assistance to micro-enterprises while offering students real-world entrepreneurial experience, in line with UP’s commitment to service, alongside honor and excellence, as emphasized by UP President Angelo Jimenez.

The delivery of this engagement covers activities involving partnership with UP Cebu Ugnayan ng Pahinungod and the UP Cebu Society of Creative and Aspiring Leaders and Entrepreneurs (SCALE-UP).

Through this collaboration with DTI-7, student learners provided twofold support to their counterpart micro-enterprise beneficiaries. The first involved immediate assistance during enterprise visits from certain days within late September to October 2024 which included creating and promoting digital content, designing brand kits, basic recording using excel program, sales prospecting and calling, and establishing revenue-enhancing partnerships.

One student group successfully supported a micro-enterprise in tapping UP Cebu to boost its sales before, during, and after the UPC Cookout 2024 event. Another group involved crafting short-term enterprise growth plans designed to capitalize on market penetration and development opportunities, with validation provided through critiques by industry practitioners.

This service-learning engagement was launched on 11 September 2024 during the 3rd Business Idea Generation (BIG) Forum, which brought together resource speakers from DTI-7, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-7), the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI), UP Cebu Technology Business Incubation Center (UP-TBIC), and young entrepreneurs, providing students with essential insights for conducting market viability assessments.

By 2nd week of December 2024, students will present their one-year growth plans to a panel of industry experts, integrating academic knowledge with practical solutions to support micro-enterprise growth.

This service-learning engagement not only drives micro development but also reinforces UP Cebu’s public service mandate. It also exemplifies the significance of academic and industry collaboration in supporting micro enterprises. By bridging classroom learning with real-world application, it fosters sustainable growth for MSMEs while shaping future-ready, socially responsible business leaders.

