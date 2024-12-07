Weljon Mindoro TKO’s Aussie foe in Dubai

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filipino middleweight Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro continued his unbeaten streak, overwhelming Australian Joel “Cama KO” Camilleri with a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) during the undercard of IBA Champions Night: Dubai on Saturday, December 7 in Dubai, UAE.

Camilleri’s corner had seen enough of their fighter’s punishment and decided to throw in the towel midway through the fourth round, awarding Mindoro the victory by knockout.

The 24-year-old Mindoro extended his perfect record to 14 wins, all by knockout, with one draw. The victory also handed Camilleri, who had previously gone undefeated in knockouts, his first career defeat by stoppage.

Mindoro’s relentless aggression was on full display throughout the fight. From the opening bell, he unleashed a flurry of power punches to the head and body, forcing Camilleri to engage in an all-out exchange. While the Australian boxer didn’t back down, it became evident that Mindoro’s superior timing and accuracy were taking their toll.

As the rounds wore on, Camilleri struggled to keep up with the Filipino’s constant pressure. While he attempted to counter, Mindoro remained unfazed, continuing to press forward.

STANDING KNOCKDOWN

In the fourth round, Mindoro’s assault intensified. He pinned Camilleri against the ropes, landing a series of punishing punches that prompted the referee to call a standing knockdown.

Though Camilleri fought valiantly, attempting wild haymakers in response, Mindoro remained focused, delivering combination after combination.

Camilleri’s resilience was tested further when he was sent to the canvas twice in quick succession. The second fall was ruled a knockdown by the referee.

With just 1:40 left in the round, Camilleri’s corner stepped in, signaling the end of the fight as they threw in the towel, securing Mindoro’s dominant victory.

The defeat marked Camilleri’s ninth loss in a professional career now standing at 29 wins and one draw.

Adding to Mindoro’s motivation was the presence of boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao, recently inducted into the “Boxing Hall of Fame,” who witnessed the Filipino’s victory firsthand.

