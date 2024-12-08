UC coach Kern Sesante blasts Manila referees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ head coach, Atty. Kern Sesante, did not mince his words in expressing his frustration with game officials on the floor during their Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Best-of-Three Finals series.

The Webmasters were swept by the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in Game 2. It also marked the third consecutive year the Webmasters lost to UV in the finals.

Sesante, who has guided UC to three straight CESAFI finals appearances, voiced concerns over the game officials, who were brought in from Manila to oversee the collegiate and high school championship series.

“For the past two years, I’ve accepted defeat graciously, but it’s a different ball game this year,” said Sesante.

“Because I was expecting the referees from Manila to be the one to level up the playing field. But apparently, there was clearly something wrong. I’m not sure what happened to them, but maybe they should evaluate who from Manila the Cesafi officials will hire next,” he added.

The Webmasters struggled to find the rhythm in both games, hampered by what Sesante described as “soft calls” that disrupted the natural flow of play and the physicality that comes in a high-stakes championship game.

UC fell 72-55 in Game 2 after an equally frustrating 66-45 loss in Game 1.

Early foul troubles plagued the Webmasters’ key frontcourt players—Ray Charles Libatog, Steven Ursal, and Mark Ecal—leaving them unable to assert themselves defensively.

UV also faced foul trouble, notably with Zylle Cabellon fouling out in the second half of Game 2. However, UV weathered the setback from the soft calls from the officials.

“From the start of Game 1 and Game 2, fouls kept piling up, which killed the momentum for both teams,” said Sesante.

OPTIMISM REMAINS

Despite the heartbreak, Sesante remains optimistic about UC’s future, highlighting the growth and maturity of his players.

“I told the boys, only three of you are graduating. It’s up to the rest to decide if they’ll quit or continue in our quest to win the Cesafi title,” he said.

The Webmasters are set to retain most of their core players, with only Zareygel Rosano, Michael Diaz, and Jhiey Paraldo departing from the team.

Sesante expressed confidence in the program’s ability to develop new talent to fill these roles.

BEYOND BASKETBALL

For Sesante, success extends beyond the hardwood. A staunch advocate for academics, he ensures his players excel in their studies.

“Basketball is important, but so is their education. I strictly monitor their academics, and it’s paying off—none of my players are failing,” he proudly shared.

“Every year, we gain valuable experience. It’s all about perspective—seeing the glass as half full instead of half empty. Now, it’s time to shift focus and finish strong academically,” Sesante said.

