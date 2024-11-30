Balamban, Cebu motorcycle collision kills 2

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two men were killed Saturday dawn in a motorcycle collision that happened along the national highway in Brgy. Pondol, Balamban in midwestern Cebu.

The fatalities were identified as Ellroy Alcular Creta, a resident of Brgy. Abucayan, Balamban and Jeffrey Tatoy Solasco, who is from Brgy. Maghan-ay in the neighboring Tuburan town.

According to the initial investigation by the police in Balamban town, the two motorcycle riders were traveling on the opposite lanes of the national highway at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said that Solasco, who was driving on his way home to Tuburan town, suddenly encroached the national highway’s southbound lane which caused his motorcycle to collide with that of Creta.

The two motorists were thrown off their motorcycles due to the impact of the collision and incurred injuries on the different parts of their bodies.

Both men were already dead when brought to the Provincial Hospital in Balamban town.

As of this writing, Balamban police continue to investigate the motorcycle collision.

