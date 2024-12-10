CABC Boysen Cup 2024 championship showdown set

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for an electrifying finale in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2024 as Plexibond and Healthyhome secured their spots in the championship after prevailing in their respective semifinal clashes last weekend at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

Plexibond edged out Titan in a closely fought encounter, 75-70, thanks to the dynamic duo of John Buhawe and Philip Alegado, who both delivered dominant double-double performances.

Buhawe posted an impressive stat line of 20 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a block, while Alegado contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Jason Cinco also made a vital contribution, tallying 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Titan’s Lemuel and Justin Aspacio poured in 19 and 16 points, respectively, spearheading a spirited comeback that erased a 19-point deficit and briefly gave them a 63-62 advantage.

However, Plexibond regrouped in the closing moments to secure the hard-fought victory.

Meanwhile, Healthyhome cruised past KnoxOut, 80-69, behind a stellar performance from Mark Paradero, who exploded for 23 points, complemented by four rebounds, three steals, and a block.

Dexsel Caadan provided crucial support with a double-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and three assists. Pido Sanchez and Ferdinand Tiro chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively, showcasing Healthyhome’s well-rounded offensive firepower.

KnoxOut’s Kimkim Rebosura top-scored with 21 points, but his efforts weren’t enough as Healthyhome staged an impressive second-half rally. After trailing by as many as 16 points, 36-20, they turned the tide, building a 12-point lead, 62-50, and never relinquishing control.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP