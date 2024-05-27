Boysen Paints climbs to CABC Corporate Cup’s No. 1 spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boysen Paints secured the top spot of the team standings in the ongoing Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club (CABC) Corporate Cup 2024 after escaping with a 60-59 nail-biting win against erstwhile league-leader Modern Windows on Sunday, May 26.

Boysen Paints improved to seven wins with two defeats, while Modern Windows absorbed their third loss in nine games.

Former league MVP Chester Hinagdanan and his teammate Buck Sia scored 15 points apiece for Boysen Paints during this game on Sunday at the Benedicto College gymnasium, here.

Hinagdanan also stuffed the stats sheet with six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block, while Sia grabbed five boards.

Four lead changes

Alvin John Rival and Criz Matunog chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively for the winning squad.

Justin Aspacio had 14 points, while Darren Morandante and Kimkim Rebosura each had 13 points in their losing efforts.

The game saw four lead changes and three deadlocks.

CABC Corporate Cup

In the other game in the CABC Corporate Cup, Davies Paint nabbed their fourth win in nine games after beating Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 69-51.

John Terrence Buhawe poured a game-high 23 points with seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist for Davies Paint.

Zach Elisha Go added 11 markers, while Byron Lacbayo added 10 points for Davies Paint.

Lightstrong’s Roldan Bonjoc was the lone double-digit scorer for the team with 11 points as they dropped to a 4-5 (win-loss) card.

Lastly, Landlite Philippines Corporation escaped with a 61-57 victory against Buildrite.

Aaron Yang paced Landlite with 20 points, while Al Marquita spoiled his game-high 26 points for the losing squad.

