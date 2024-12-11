Kanlaon eruption’s possible effects: Toledo cops told to prepare

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Toledo City, Cebu and other neighboring municipalities have been instructed to implement preparedness measures in light of the recent activities of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros island.

Mt. Kanlaon, one of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, erupted on Monday, December 9.

As of this writing, at least 26 areas in Negros Island have been affected by ashfall.

Due to the west-southwest direction of the wind, a few areas in Western Visayas have also been affected.

While Central Visayas is confirmed by the Office of Civil Defense in the region (OCD-7) to be safe from any effects of the eruptions, authorities in areas facing Negros Island were told to prepare in case for any possibility.

“While Toledo City is not in immediate proximity to the volcano, we recognize the potential indirect impact such as ashfall or disruptions to transportation and communication agencies,” said Police Captain Eden Rex Baguio, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) spokesperson.

Baguio said that the Toledo police were in close coordination with the local government unit and emergency response teams for the deployment of personnel and information dissemination.

The goal is to alert the residents on what they can do to enhance preparedness and reduce panic among the public.

Authorities in Toledo have also initiated handing out face masks to avoid possible health risks in the event of an ashfall, according to Baguio.

They have also activated search and rescue teams not only in Toledo but in neighboring municipalities of Pinamungajan, Balamban , Tabuelan for a fast response if necessary.

In addition, authorities have prepared the needed rescue equipment and possible evacuation centers.

Baguio urged the residents to practice vigilance and to stay informed on any updates from the proper government agencies.

“We call on the residents of Toledo City to remain vigilant and cooperative. It is crucial to stay informed through official sources and adhere to advisories from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs and other government agencies,” said Baguio.

Meanwhile, the The Visayas Command (VISCOM) has placed their Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Teams on high alert in response to Mt. Kanlaon’s eruption.

Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg PA, Commander of VISCOM, said that this would be to ensure that they would be ready to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

“We have established close coordination with the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) to ensure timely and synchronized disaster response efforts. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our people,” stated Reyeg.

VISCOM has also placed mobility assets and advised its units in Negros Island to coordinate with local disaster response teams to assist in mitigating the risks posed by the eruption.

“We are working hand-in-hand with local authorities to assess the situation and provide the necessary support when the need arises. Our coordinated efforts aim to mitigate the impact of this eruption,” added Reyeg.

As of this writing, the Alert Level over Mt. Kanlaon remains to be at Level 3 and villagers living within the 6-km radius from the main crater of Mt. Kanlaon have been recommended for evacuation.

At least 11,564 residents from two cities and four municipalities in Negros Occidental have been evacuated to shelters, where they will likely be staying for some time even after the volcano has significantly calmed down since Monday.

Authorities estimate that it would take at least three weeks of no activity to ensure that an eruption will not happen again.

