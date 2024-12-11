Lapu-Lapu City to join Sinulog Festival 2025

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan confirmed that they will join the Sinulog Festival 2025 as a competing dancing contingent.

The mayor on Wednesday, Dec. 11 said that they were inspired to join the Sinulog, after their successful performance during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Kasanggayahan Festival in Sorsogon this year.

The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival settled at fourth runner-up during the Kasanggayahan Festival. The Lumad Basakanon in Cebu City was hailed as the overall champion in the competition.

The mayor is hoping that they will continue to excel, especially during the Sinulog.

Chan added that joining the Sinulog can also boost and promote their tourism industry.

During Chan’s administration, this was the first time that the city would join the Sinulog as a competing contingent.

Garry Lao, officer in charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office, said that they will have more numbers of dancers for Sinulog 2025 compared to Pasigardo sa Sugbo 2024.

He said that their contingent will consist of 500 members, including 96 dancers, 24 ritualists, 2 choreographers, and 10 dance masters.

Chan also said that they will present a new concept for the competition.

The city will also allocate around P3-4 million for the competition. /mme

