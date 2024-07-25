Cebu City bride goes after ‘fake doctor’ who botched nose lift

CEBU CITY, Philippines — 22-year-old Sheena, not her real name, wanted to look her best on the special day she has been dreaming about since childhood – her wedding day.

Like all brides, Sheena wanted to feel like a glammed up princess on the day she ties the knot with the man she loves.

But her decision to get a hiko nose thread lift, procedure done to lift the nose bridge, led to what she described as a tragedy.

READ MORE:

Fake doctor nabbed in Cebu City after botched facial enhancement

Teacher who faked being a doctor to face usurpation rap in Dalaguete

Fake doctor charged in buttocks injection death

With only a few months left until her wedding on September 8, Sheena has made all the necessary preparations.

Her excitement for her special day, however, has been dampened after she lost confidence on her looks.

Earlier this year, her aunt introduced her to a woman they believed to be a licensed physician from Mindanao, who offers various cosmetic services for an affordable price.

The woman, Dimber Dela Cruz Celis, 33, had an online page where she displays her previous works on other clients.

Fueled by the desire to look better for the wedding, Sheena decided to give it a go, together with her mother.

On April 15, she met up with Celis at a hotel in Cebu City, where the latter performed a hiko nose thread procedure on her.

Celis allegedly made Sheena and her many other clients believe that she was qualified to conduct the procedures.

She even convinced Sheena to upgrade to a nose lift with collagen, which she said would last for years, for a price of P7,000.

After the procedure, Sheena was very satisfied with her more defined nose and she made sure to thank Celis.

Unbeknownst to her, this would be the start of her nightmare.

Only two months later, the upper part of her face around her eyes began to ache and swell.

The pain was so bad that she consulted various doctors who told her that it was caused by the unknown substance that was injected to her face.

By this time, Celis have stopped answering their messages.

Fortunately, another alleged victim sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) after she also felt her face swell months after her procedure.

Celis was apprehended during an entrapment operation at a hotel in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City on Friday afternoon, July 19, 2024.

After learning of Celis’ arrest, Sheena, her mother, and another woman came to the NBI-7 headquarters to also file a complaint against her.

All the victims complained of experiencing swelling and pain on their faces a few months after their procedure with Celis.

Due to this, they have to undergo another procedure to remove the substance and get rid of the pain.

Their problem now is that the substance is still unknown as Celis was mum about it when confronted at her holding cell.

In front of the media, Celis denied fooling her clients and said that she made them aware that she was only an aesthetician.

Nevertheless, only licensed physicians are legally allowed to administer any medical procedures.

Authorities have already filed charges of illegal practice of medicine and swindling against Celis.

According to Sheena, there are around 30 individuals from all over the country who were victimized by Celis.

Her illegal activities allegedly goes back years, most of it was when she still had a clinic in Iloilo.

However, it was raided by law enforcers in 2023 and Celis was arrested. She was released on bail.

Moreover, Celis was previously arrested in 2020 for the crime of Syndicated Estafa in Butuan as the leader and founder of Forex Rice Trading Group.

Sheena’s new appearance has caused her mental state to decline significantly.

She said that she now felt conscious of her face and preferred wearing sunglasses when going out.

In addition, she is even more stressed with the planning of the wedding that she is determined to have in spite of what happened.

While disappointed with her encounter with a “fake doctor,” Sheena’s heart is set on pushing through with her wedding.

She also said that the incident served as a lesson for her to be more thorough with checking the individuals she would choose to perform any medical procedure on her.

Now that Celis is in jail, her alleged victims are determined to hold her responsible for what she did to them.

For now, Sheena will be putting her energy towards getting ready to marry the love of her life.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP