Globe unveils 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards finalists

The 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards or GMEA@11 has unveiled its exceptional roster of finalists, each demonstrating the power of compelling storytelling to drive meaningful change, champion digital empowerment, and promote sustainability.

Expanding its reach to capture a wider range of perspectives and narratives, GMEA@11 now includes Luzon’s provincial media, alongside entries from Visayas and Mindanao, reflecting the breadth and diversity of stories from across the country.

“Storytelling is a powerful tool that connects people, fosters understanding, and inspires action within communities. Through these awards, we honor individuals who demonstrate courage and innovation in shaping a more inclusive and progressive society,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

This year’s GMEA@11 celebrates outstanding achievements across three divisions: Integrated Media, Digital Storytelling, and Special Awards. Guided by the theme “#IgnitingProgress,” the finalists were selected for their creativity, impact, and innovative application of digital media technologies.

Integrated News Category

Online News Report of the Year

Marianne Abalayan, SunStar Davao – “From ‘Frankenspikes’ to Golden Dreams”

Nef Luczon, Philippine News Agency – “Combating online sex abuse in Iligan City: A blueprint for LGUs/ CDO community, cyber police step up fight vs. OSAEC”

Ralph Lawrence Llemit, SunStar Davao – “TFD Soldier’s Viral Act of Kindness”

Joshua Glenn Solano and John Paul Ryan Seblos, SunStar Cebu – “Paglaum: The Mental Struggles and Strength of Mental Health Workers in a Cebu psychiatric ward”

Nanette Guadalquiver, Philippine News Agency – “Cadiz City Cites Marine Protection Efforts in Giant Clam Village”

Wenilyn Sabalo, SunStar Cebu – “Leyte Students Invent Disaster Solutions”

Erwin Mascariñas, Business Mirror – “To Live, PHL Eagles Move to New Space”

Morexette Erram, CDN Digital – “(Part 1) Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’”

Immae Lachica and Morexette Erram, CDN Digital – “‘Water, Water Nowhere’: Cebu City Farmers Reel from Worst El Niño Yet”

Radio Report of the Year

Magie E. Maleriado, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Si Albert Nga Sadto Kuyapon, Doktor Na Subong: Tawo nga may kuyap, mahimo mangabuhi sang normal suno sa doktor”

Joel Franco, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Tree Surgery Sang City Enro: Madinalag-on nga naluwas ang kinabuhi sang kahoy sa Plaza Libertad”

Annaliza Reyes, DXCC RMN CDO – “Ride for a Cause for Cancer Patients”

Rowena D. Capistrano, DyRF 1215 Cebu – “Pamilya Sa Weightlifter Nga Sugboanon: Bisan taliwala sa ilang kapildihan mapasigarbohon gihapon sila”

Eljohn Castanoi, K5 News FM Bacolod 103.9 – “Malayang Paglalayag Sa West Philippine Sea”

Mira Nicole Magbanua, RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 kHz – “Army Ginapangita ang Amay Nga Negrense (Part 1 of 2)”

Primerose Catherine Tejida, RMN DYHB Bacolod 747 kHz – “Kalamidad Nangin Oportunidad: Ang bentaha sang tig-ilinit kag ang pagbangon matapos ang paglupok sang Bulkan Kanlaon”

Joel Franco, DYRI RMN Iloilo – “Mabaskog nga partnership kag pagbag-o sang pagbinatasan sang tawo lyabe sang syudad sang Iloilo sa epektibo nga Solid Waste Management”

Benjie Tanghiyan and Atty. Ruphil Banoc, DYHP RMN Cebu – “Good Samaritan Nga Rider, gipasidunggan”

TV Report of the Year

Jireh Mae C. Saludar, PTV Agusan del Sur – “Kabataan Sa Agrikultura”

Big Jay Lagang, PTV Davao – “Insurhensiya: Hagit sa Philippine Eagle”

Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo, ABS-CBN News Cebu – “Isla Sa Cebu, Unti-Unting Lumulubog”

Regine Lanuza, PTV Davao – “Mga apektadong abaca farmers sa Paquibato Dist., Davao City naglisod gihapon sa ilang kahimtang”

Arfylle Goloran, PTV Agusan del Sur – “Organic Farming”

Jireh Mae Saludar, PTV Agusan del Sur – “State of the Art Soils Laboratory”

Photo of the Year

Ivy Marie Mangadlao, MindaNews – “Surigao Fire”

Amper Campaña, SunStar Cebu – “World Photography Day”

Amper Campaña, SunStar Cebu – “Digital Payment”

Erwin Mascariñas, Business Mirror – “Waterworld in the South”

Erwin Mascariñas, ABS-CBN News – “Flood Victims in Butuan”

Karl Bryan Porras, SunStar Davao – “No More Barricades”

Digital Storytelling Category

Best Blog Post

James Peter Abecilla, The Millennial Writer – “Religious and Cultural Inclusivity in the Workplace”

Maria Sigrid Lo, Lovingly Mama – “Revisiting the Rights of a Filipino Child in the Digital Age”

James Peter Abecilla, The Millennial Writer – “The Case of Pura Luka Vega: Explained and Expanded”

Maria Sigrid Lo, Lovingly Mama – “Fight Disinformation: Creating a Battleplan for Media Disruption in the Digital Age”

Mars Mosqueda Jr., Cebu Lifestyle Channel – “Cebu-Made Technology Empowers Teachers by Transforming Classroom Presentations”

Lenie Lañojan, Sugbo.ph / Sugbo Media Group – “The Reality of Cebu’s Coastal Pollution: Why It’s a Major Threat to Sugboanon Tourism”

Best Social Media Video

Laureen Mondoñedo, Kenneth Dwight Torres, Erwin Lirazan, SunStar Cebu – “Pakigbisog”

Mark Roland A. Romas, Fyt Media – “#BisdakFYT: Spotlight on Cebu’s Social Issues: Pangan-an Island’s Problem on Electricity”

Kenneth Nacion, Sugbo.ph – “Panginabuhi Sa Carbon Market”

John Dale Salazar, Aksyon Radyo Bacolod – “Titanic”

Lourd John Diaz, Aksyon Radyo Bacolod – “Balik Skwela”

Francis Eric B. Magbanua, Mindanao Development News – “MinDA – Bamboo: The Future’s Premier Construction Material”

Ralph Lawrence G. Llemit, SunStar Davao – "Soldier prays for ill child on oxygen"

Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo, ABS-CBN News – “Bakit sinisigaw ang ‘Pit Senyor!’ sa Sinulog?”

Special Awards

KMD Impact and Innovation Award

Joylyn Paraonda, RMN DYRI Iloilo – “Tawo Nga May Kuyap: May tyansa nga mangabuhi sang normal suno sa doktor”

Niña Mae Oliverio, Cebu Daily News Digital – “Mental Health Must Be Top Priority, Says Cebu Clinical Psychologist”

Paul Jaysent Fos, Romblon News Network – “Romblon Health Official Warns of Dengue Surge This Rainy Season”

Senior Digizen Advocate Award

Jerra Mae Librea, SunStar Cebu – “73-year-old farmer’s pursuit of an agricultural degree”

Renelyn Barbarona, RMN Davao DXDC 621 – “84 anyos nga lola, nagtuon sa social media”

Anjo Salmorin, K5 News FM Iloilo – “Pandemic Story: Ang Tekkie Kong Lola!”

Globe of Good Story of the Year

Joshua Glenn Solano, SunStar Cebu – “A blind librarian’s vision: Visually impaired Cebuanos exploring a web of worlds”

Kathyrine Xerxis M. Cortez, Davao Today – “An Obo-Manuvu tribe leads protection of Davao’s watershed”

Patricia Andrea Matheu, MyTV Cebu – “Beyond the Harvest: Discovering the Thriving Farm Village of Arka.Asia”

Rhick Lars Vladimer Albay, Eco-Business – “Seeing mangroves regrow: Documenting the surprise resurgence of Iloilo’s coastal forests”

Editor of the Year

Vina Araneta-Pilapil, PTV Davao – News Operations Head

Armando Toga, Negros Daily – Editor-in-Chief

Francis Allan Angelo, Daily Guardian – Editor-in-Chief

Newsmaker of the Year

Jennifer Solis, Brigada Online – CEO

Novie M. Guazo, DYRI RMN Iloilo – Program Director

Mildred Galarpe, SunStar Publishing Inc. – Content Director

The 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards or GMEA@11will announce the winners of each category in January 2025.

Visit www.glbe.co/gmea for more information.

