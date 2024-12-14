Manifesting success: How Alyssa Andan turned ‘Top 1 cutie’ into LET board topper

CEBU CITY, Philippines — They always say that manifesting dreams into reality is more than just wishful thinking; it’s a mindset.

Just ask Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who boldly tweeted, “Kalma lang, guys. Ako bahala. Babawi tayo sa Miss Universe!!” before clinching the crown, or Victoria’s Secret model Kelsey Merritt, who declared, “Makakapag VS din ako balang araw,” years before strutting on the iconic runway.

Then there’s Jonaxx, the most-followed Filipino Wattpad author, whose casual online hope, “Sana may mag-publish ng gawa ko,” eventually led to millions of readers worldwide.

For 23-year-old Nomel Alyssa Andan, a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Cebu Normal University (CNU), it was her lighthearted yet ambitious mantra, “Top 1 cutie,” that carried her through the intense journey of preparing for the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LET).

What started as a playful caption for her Facebook posts turned into a powerful affirmation. Just recently, her manifestation became a reality when she topped the September 2024 LEPT Elementary Level, proving once again that even the loftiest dreams can come true with a clear vision, faith, and relentless effort.

Nomel Alyssa comes from Ronda, a small town on the southwest coast of Cebu Province. Her parents, both public school principals, played a big role in shaping who she is today. Growing up in a home where education was always a priority, Alyssa learned the value of discipline and developed a genuine love for learning.

“During my review, makaremember jud ko nga magsige kog pangayo ni Mama ug Papa ug GCash kay magpalit ko ug libro nga basahunon…Every week, I would finish two books,” she shared.

Alyssa said that her parents’ support went beyond financial help, as their belief in her abilities strengthened her spirit during the challenging months of review and preparation.

Alyssa wasn’t new to the practice of manifesting her goals. In the interview, she shared that even before preparing for the LET, she had already overcome significant challenges to graduate as a Summa Cum Laude.

“I really hoped to graduate as a Summa Cum Laude. Even though my grades at the time were far from where they needed to be, I kept pushing, praying, and working hard. By God’s grace, I achieved it,” she said.

Top 1 cutie

Graduating with the highest academic distinction strengthened Alyssa’s belief in the power of manifestation. For her, it wasn’t just about wishing for success, but about combining faith, hard work, and determination.

When she turned her attention to preparing for the LET, she adopted a playful yet meaningful mantra—“Top 1 cutie.” It became her daily reminder to keep herself grounded and focused on her goal, no matter how tough the journey got.

“Daghan moments nga napressure ko. Being at the top of my batch felt like a heavy responsibility,” Alyssa admitted.

However, to manage the weight of expectations, she chose a seat at the back during review classes and sought a semblance of anonymity. She knew the pressure was high, and the last thing she wanted was to feel overwhelmed by attention.

Every day, she woke up at 5 a.m., determined to make the most of her time. The hours that followed were filled with rigorous study, often tackling up to 1,000 review questions a day. It wasn’t easy, but Alyssa’s commitment to the process was unwavering.

She knew that to achieve her goals, she had to give it everything—focus, discipline, and an unshakeable belief that all the effort would pay off in the end.

“Kapoy kaayo, pero I knew it was worth it,” she said.

Despite her meticulous preparation, moments of doubt crept in.

“Daghan jud ko ug crying moments,” she revealed. “I even prayed, ‘Lord, pwede pasudlon ko nimo bisag Top 10 lang?’”

Amid the challenges, Alyssa found comfort in her spirituality. During long study hours and mounting pressure, a visit to the Simala Shrine in Cebu became a turning point for her.

The peacefulness of the place gave her a sense of calm and renewed strength. It was there that she found the encouragement she needed to push forward, believing that with faith, everything was possible.

“I cried like a baby for reasons I do not know,” she recounted. “I asked Mama Mary for a sign, and I kept seeing crowns everywhere. During the actual board exam, naa koy nakita nga red nga sako with a crown image dapit sa blackboard. It felt like a message from Mama Mary nga with me siya.”

When the LET results were released on December 13, 2024, Alyssa’s name topped the list. The achievement not only validated her efforts but also established her as one of the country’s brightest future educators.

“It felt like a mix of relief and disbelief,” she said.

“For the longest time, I doubted myself. But now, I’m starting to embrace it and realize nga ang recognition mismo is enough for now,” she added.

Alyssa’s story is one of the most inspiring for aspiring educators and dreamers alike. She encourages others to blend hard work with faith and to wholeheartedly pursue their dreams.

“For me, manifesting is about faith in yourself and faith in a bigger God. It’s about dreaming big and believing that you can make it happen,” she said.

As someone who has reached the pinnacle of success through unwavering belief and perseverance, Alyssa has a message for others striving to achieve their goals.

“Dili jud ka dapat moungot sa mga problema or kahadlok. Always have faith in your abilities and know that nothing is impossible kung mutuo ka sa Ginoo ug sa imong kaugalingon,” she said. /clorenciana