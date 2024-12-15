Schoolgirl fatally stabbed in southwest Japan

A junior high school student was stabbed to death and another wounded Saturday night by an unknown assailant at a McDonald’s restaurant in southwestern Japan, local media reported.The students were rushed to hospital after the stabbing at the McDonald’s in the city of Kitakyushu, in Fukuoka prefecture, the Jiji news agency said.

The female student died, while the other victim, a boy, was conscious, it added.

A male suspect fled the scene at around 8:30 pm (1130 GMT) and police were searching for him, according to Jiji.

The suspect is believed to be armed with a knife, it said, citing police.

READ MORE

Delivery rider stabbed by neighbor in Carcar, Cebu

Mandaue, Cebu stabbing: Brothers kill man during argument

Violent crime is rare in Japan, which has strict gun control laws. But there are occasional stabbings and even shootings, including the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

In 2019, two people including a schoolgirl were stabbed to death and more than a dozen wounded in the Japanese city of Kawasaki in a rampage by an attacker who targeted children as they waited for a bus.

The 51-year-old attacker slashed at a group of children before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP