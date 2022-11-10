SWU PHINMA’s sd+c Fetes Creatives through Cebu Creative and Communication Congress

Cebu City – The School of Design and Communication (sd+c) of Southwestern University PHINMA is celebrating creative designers and communicators across the country as it launches the Cebu Creative and Communication Congress (CCCC) this November.

With the goal of inspiring students to ‘take the leap of fate’ and pursue creative studies that turn to lifelong careers, CCCC’s roster of speakers include creative leaders in the arts, design, architecture, and communication industry. The series of events will be marked as a gathering between industry and the academe to further uplift the creative industries in the Philippines.

As one of SWU PHINMA’s newest academic departments, sd+c aims to position itself as Cebu’s hybrid creative boutique design school where academics are synced with modern industry practices and standards to make sure that their students learn the ropes and become industry-ready as soon as they graduate.

“We’ve always envisioned sd+c to be a mixture of academe and industry. Our faculty are practitioners in the fine arts, architecture, and communication fields which help us promote a collaborative style of learning with emphasis on studio culture. This allows us to make sure that students learn the ins and outs of their chosen fields as well as for them to know the hard and soft skills involved in their future careers,” says Ria Therese Repunte, the Executive Director of sd+c.

The congress is also meant to dispel the notion that creative pursuits don’t equate to lucrative careers. “It’s a common thought among Filipinos that creative tracks in higher education rarely lead to successful careers. Through CCCC, we aim to show parents and students that pursuing any creative field is not just personally enriching, it also leads to stable and long career paths,” added Repunte.

CCCC’s roster of guests and speakers are highly regarded industry leaders in their respective fields. This includes Raul Castro of McCann Worldwide Group, Bea Evardone of Republique Group of Companies, Architect Buck Sia of ZUBU DA, and Kurt Fick of Fat Boyz among others.

