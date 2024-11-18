Jumapao, Padawan clinch SUGBU Doubles title in nail-biting finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elite bowler Aui Padawan and former national team stalwart Jomar Jumapao captured the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) doubles tournament title in a thrilling showdown on Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu bowling center.

After narrowly missing the top spot in their previous campaign—where they finished as runners-up to champions Richard Turner and Roy Esolana—Padawan and Jumapao redeemed themselves in a hard-fought victory.

The duo’s triumph was far from straightforward, as they edged out eventual second-placers Luke Bolongan and John Wick Gasataya by just four pinfalls.

Padawan and Jumapao tallied an impressive 1,744 pinfalls across the four-game series, narrowly beating Bolongan and Gasataya’s 1,740.

The champions delivered consistent performances throughout the competition, surpassing the 400-pinfall mark in all their games.

Their final game proved decisive, as a strong 449-pinfall outing sealed the victory and secured the championship.

Rounding out the podium were Rene Ceniza and Arthur Tapaya, who clinched third place with a total of 1,640 pinfalls. Mabs Villamin and Heber Alqueza finished fourth with 1,528 pinfalls, followed closely by the pair of Vivian Padawan and Rey Velarde, who registered 1,527 pinfalls for fifth place.

The sixth-place finish went to David Pena and Maeng Viloria, who ended their campaign with 1,525 pinfalls. Defending champions Turner and Esolana finished seventh with 1,491 pinfalls, while Tessie and Dodong Dante landed in eighth place with 1,486 pinfalls. Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido secured ninth place with 1,482 pinfalls, and Robert Sarvida and Joma Avila rounded out the top ten with 1,464 pinfalls.

