PRO-7: Zero crimes recorded in first two days of Misa De Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The first two days of the observance of Misa De Gallo at different churches in Central Visayas took place with no significant disturbances that affected the safety of churchgoers,

This was according to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, December 17.

As early as 3:00 a.m. on Monday, December 15, the streets were filled with large crowds of devotees heading to their local churches to attend Misa De Gallo, a religious activity held every yuletide season.

For the first and second day of Misa De Gallo this year, local authorities recorded a zero crime rate within the vicinity of churches across Central Visayas.

“So far, per our record, sa amoang record lang, wala gyud tay mga nataho nga mga insidente or aksidenteng nahitabo, especially within the perimeters of the different churches all over Central Visayas,” said Rafter.

With this good news, Rafter said that the PRO-7’s officer in charge commended the many police units who contributed to ensuring the safety of the locals during the dawn masses.

“Our office in charge Police Brigadier General Roy B. Parena would like to extend his commendation to all of the police units under Police Regional Office 7 for having zero crime during the first and the second day of the Simbang Gabi. And he encouraged…all our policemen, especially those who are deployed not only at the different churches for this purpose but also to those places [like] mga terminal,” she said.

According to Rafter, an operational plan was relayed to all the concerned police units in the region ahead of time to ensure that no criminal entities will be able to take advantage of the devotees during Misa De Gallo. This was also done to establish a coordination with local government units to assist in the security coverage for the event.

“Nakita nato nga daghan jud kaayog nitabang sa atong mga kapulisan sa pagsecure sa safety ug seguridad sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga nitambong sa first and second day of the Misa de Gallo. And we are expecting this all throughout until we finish the nine dawn masses,” she said.

Rafter further emphasized that the deployment of their personnel are not only focused on the churches as they are also monitoring terminals where the devotees would be traveling from to attend the holy dawn masses.

To ease any worries felt by homeowners due to possible home break-ins at this time, Rafter assured the public that policemen are constantly conducting street rovings, particularly in residential areas.

“Although we have beefed up the churches’ security, but again, we did not neglect also the other portion sa atoang komunidad like mga panimalay nga ato gyung gi-expect nga kung wala man gani tawo, gamay ra gyud ang nahabilin dira,” she said.

Moreover, the PRO-7 is now on heightened alert with all of its personnel on active duty not only for the Misa de Gallo but for the busy holiday season.

