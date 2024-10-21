Carcar tragedy: SK councilor to face charges

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Charges will be filed against the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Councilor from Carcar City who was involved in a deadly road crash last Sunday, October 20.

They will be filing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and multiple physical injuries against Rob Joseph Orias, said Police Lt. Col. Bryan O’Neil Salvacion, chief of the Carcar City Police Station.

Orias was the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) that crashed onto three motorcycles along a barangay road in Brgy. Valladolid in Carcar City at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three young adults.

Driving at high speed

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Salvacion said that Orias, an SK councilor in Brgy. Liburon, Carcar City, admitted to have drank alcohol before driving.

The youth official was also driving down the barangay road at high speed, the police added.

He was heading to Barangay Tuyom when he hit the three motorcycles, all driven by young adults, along the barangay road in Brgy. Valladolid.

Shortly before the collision occurred, police found out that two Rusi motorcycles had crashed onto each other.

The third motorcycle just happened to pass by but its driver decided to stop to help the injured drivers and passengers. However, a few minutes later, Orias’ SUV came speeding down, crashing onto the group.

The deceased victims were identified as Klaudet Powao Tobilla, 22; Ian Flores 21; and Ronel Medina, 23.

Three others – Alison Jose Santos, 27; Trisia Nicole Monter, 22; and Axel Dela Cerna, 18 – were injured.

Business hours

As of Monday, Salvacion said two of the wounded victims were already in stable condition while one remained in the hospital.

To prevent similar tragedies from happening, Salvacion revealed that police and the local government of Carcar City are mulling to pass an ordinance that will limit the business hours of establishments selling liquor.

Carcar City is a fifth class component city located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City.

