PSA: Central Visayas records over 7 million national ID registrants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The registrants of the National ID system (PhilSys ID) in Central Visayas has reached over 7 million, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA-7) said.

In a media release, PSA-7 said that they recorded a total of 7,038,888 registrants in the region which translates to 99.97 percent of Central Visayas’ target population as of October 31, their latest available data.

This represents a near-complete accomplishment of the 7.04 million registration target for 2024, they said.

The province of Cebu leads the registration with 4,452,941 individuals, followed by Negros Oriental with 1,264,312, Bohol with 1,224,081, and Siquijor with 97,554.

However, though the 100 percent registration rate is almost achieved, the regional office said that they will continue to cater more registrations of the National ID system.

With this, walk-in registration remains available at designated registration centers across the region (locations listed at philsys.gov.ph/registration-center). Additionally, PSA actively partners with other agencies and institutions, conducts mobile registrations, and participates in caravans to reach underserved communities.

Meanwhile, PSA continues to issue National IDs for use as valid proof of identity and age in transactions.

ALSO READ:

PSA-7: Printing of digital national ID on PVC cards not allowed

PSA-7 urges public to utilize the digital version of national ID

In Central Visayas, a total of 4,501,124 National ID cards were already issued and delivered to the registrants. In addition, 2,445,624 National ID in paper form have also been issued.

Registered citizens can also generate their Digital National ID through the official website at https://national-id.gov.ph/. Just like any other format of the National ID, it can be presented as valid and sufficient proof of identity in various transactions in government offices and private institutions, subject to authentication.

While the National ID can be accessed online, the PSA earlier warned its unauthorized printing on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards and on other materials, preparation, or issuance by any person or institution, is punishable in accordance with the Section 19 of Republic Act No. 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act.

Violators will pay a penalty of three to six years imprisonment and a fine of P1 million to P3 million. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP