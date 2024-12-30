Bilibid decongestion top BuCor’s priorities in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Decongestion of the New Bilibid Prison from the current 250 percent to 200 percent is among the top priorities of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) for 2025.

BuCor chief Dir. Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. said the country’s national penitentiary, commonly known as Bilibid, currently has a population of 25,000, although the facility should only accommodate 6,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

He also said that initially, the Bilibid, which is located in Muntinlupa City, was congested by 350 percent.

READ: BuCor reports transfer of 48 inmates from NBP to Leyte Regional Prison

“We plan to decongest {Bilibid] because it’s 350 percent [congested]. We have already reduced it by 250 [percent], so next year, it will be reduced a little to 200 [percent],” said Catapang in mixed Filipino and English during an interview with Radyo 630 on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Bilibid’s overcrowding

The BuCor head noted that Bilibid’s overcrowding is the main reason for their efforts to build new jail facilities in other regions.

READ: Cedric Lee moved to New Bilibid Prison

“Transfer is inevitable because only 6,000 can fit there [Bilibid], but now there are around 25,000 there, so many become sick. Many problems arise due to congestion,” Catapang said in mixed Filipino and English.

Catapang also cited BuCor’s additional penal facility in Barrio Libertad, Palawan, where PDLs will no longer be placed behind bars.

READ: 3 inmates escape from New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound

“They will no longer be placed behind bars, instead they will be placed in barracks and they will be guarded,” he noted.

The BuCor chief earlier bared that they need more funds to fully implement their five-year development and modernization plan in order to ease overcrowding and alleviate the suffering of PDLs in its existing seven prison facilities and penal farms nationwide.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP