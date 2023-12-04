Food delivery driver stabs, kills female friend for P197,000 cash, gets arrested, jailed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are readying robbery with homicide charges against a food delivery driver, who allegedly killed his female friend and stole the P197,000 cash that was entrusted to her for safekeeping.

Abellana police said that they arrested the suspect a few hours after he allegedly killed and robbed his former co-worker and friend of the P197,000 cash in her boarding house in Don Gil Garcia Street in Capitol Site.

READ: Missing cellphone results in stabbing incident in Cebu City

Food delivery driver steals P197,000 sinking fund cash

Police said that the cash taken was a sinking fund of the employees of a pizza house and were scheduled to be divided this month.

The suspect was identified as Kino Aying, 25, and a resident of Barangay Talima in Olango Island, a food delivery driver and a friend of the victim.

The victim was identified as Zenny Bazarte, 40, of Poro town, Camotes Island.

She was robbed and killed at past 2 p.m. of December 3, 2023.

READ: Jealous man nabbed for stabbing his live-in partner, friend

Robbery with homicide case readied

The Abellana police investigator said that they were readying the robbery with homicide complaint against the suspect, Aying.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect Aying was inside the boarding house of Bazarte.

Police said that Bazarte would have been inside boarding house to pawn his ATM for cash.

Bazarte was into the business of lending cash and holding the ATM of those who would borrow money from her.

READ: Police arrest man who stabbed four people in Antipolo

Arrested in hot pursuit operation

Witnesses described the face of Aying, which led to him being recognized as the robber and killer of the victim.

With the suspect’s identity already known, Abellana police conducted a hot pursuit operation which led to the arrest of the suspect, a few hours after the crime was committed.

Police recovered the P197,000 loot and the knife used in killing Bazarte.

Aying was detained at the Abellana Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP