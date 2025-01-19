BingoPlus brings a jackpot of fun on Sinulog’s Jubilee year

The Sinulog 2025 festivities reached a new level of excitement as BingoPlus, the Philippines’ top live-streaming bingo platform and one of this year’s proud Sinulog sponsors, brought its signature thrill to the heart of Cebu City. The historic Plaza Independencia became a dazzling hotspot of entertainment, games, and prizes, making it a celebration to remember.

Stealing the spotlight were actors and heartthrobs Teejay Marquez and Jeff Moses, who swept the audience off their feet with their electrifying presence. The crowd erupted into waves of cheers as the two stars took the stage, charming fans with their effortless charisma. Whether flashing their captivating smiles or engaging with the audience, their every move was met with “kilig” shrieks and applause that echoed across the plaza.

But the star power didn’t stop there—it only got bigger and brighter. The event turned into a constellation of talent as a lineup of sensational celebrities and influencers joined the party.

Queen Dura and Fhukerat brought her undeniable sass and humor, leaving the audience laughing and clamoring for more. Bont and Baninay, known for their unique and entertaining content, had their loyal followers rushing to snap selfies and shout their love from the crowd.

The soulful voice of Fana and the magnetic presence of Lance Edward captivated the audience, keeping the mood high, sparking singalongs and heartfelt cheers.

As if the lineup couldn’t get any better, the stage exploded with energy when the dynamic P-pop group 3HSOME made their grand entrance. The trio delivered a show-stopping performance, their synchronized moves and catchy tunes inspiring the crowd to dance and cheer along. The synergy between the performers and the audience was electric, transforming Plaza Independencia into a pulsating hub of music and celebration.

Each guest brought their own spark, creating a kaleidoscope of talent that lit up the night and left the Sinulog crowd buzzing with fun. Whether it was the charm, humor, or unforgettable performances, the BingoPlus event proved to be the perfect blend of entertainment and Sinulog spirit.

The Spectacles of Chance and Change

The fun never stops with BingoPlus. Taking the festival experience further is the BingoPlus booth stationed in strategic locations, such as the Plaza Independencia and Fuente Circle, bringing out everyone’s playful side.

Among the activities were Pinoy Drop Ball, Bingo Rush, Luck Spin, and Baseball Throw, where winners were able to receive exclusive Sinulog items from BingoPlus that are not only deemed useful but can also serve as their memorabilia of this year’s festivities.

The BingoPlus booth also features a special section highlighting the inspiring work of the BingoPlus Foundation, showcasing how this trailblazing platform goes beyond entertainment to make a difference. From community outreach to charitable initiatives, the foundation represents the heart of BingoPlus’ mission to bring joy and hope to Filipinos across the nation.

From exciting games to heartwarming advocacy, BingoPlus brings a unique and memorable touch to Sinulog 2025.

Supportive Entity

As a proud sponsor of Sinulog 2025, BingoPlus embraced the vibrant culture and traditions of Cebu, blending its own unique brand of fun, camaraderie, and unforgettable experiences into the festivities. From star-studded performances to enthusiastic crowds and the excitement its booth brings, the leading digital entertainment platform made a mark in this year’s Sinulog.

This proves that BingoPlus continues to shine as more than just a gaming platform—it’s a catalyst for joy, togetherness, and community. By championing events that bring people closer, BingoPlus rekindles its dedication to creating meaningful connections.

Keep an eye out for more thrilling activities and surprises throughout the year—because with BingoPlus, every moment is a winning one! For more information about BingoPlus, visit its official Facebook page and website.