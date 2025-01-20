Pagasa: Isolated rain showers to prevail across PH

By: Ma. Cristina Arayata - Philippine News Agency January 20,2025 - 10:28 AM

MANILA, Philippines – Isolated rain showers will prevail over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Monday.

In its advisory issued 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies are forecast in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said the northeast monsoon will also cause isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)

