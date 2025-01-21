SM powers up the return of the SM2SM Run with a BYD electric car ready to drive away in the grand raffle

Brace yourself, Cebu! One of the most anticipated running events in the region, the SM2SM Run, is making its highly anticipated return on March 9, 2025. Gear up for an electrifying day as the local running community comes alive with boundless energy, epic vibes, and #aweSM surprises. And here’s the ultimate highlight: one lucky participant will drive home a BYD Seal 5 DMi Dynamic electric car in the Grand Raffle!

This year’s SM2SM Run offers race categories spanning 4K, 8K, 12K, and 21K. Registration is now open at:

• SM Seaside (Upper Ground Level, Seaview Wing near Cibo)

• SM City Cebu (Lower Ground Level, Main Mall)

• SM J Mall (Second Level, beside @Tokyo)

Registration is ongoing until February 23, 2025! Take advantage of exclusive promos, including group, PWD, and student discounts. Registration rates are set at ₱600 for the 4K, ₱800 for the 8K, ₱1,100 for the 12K, and ₱1,400 for the 21K category. Participants under 18 years old must submit a signed parental consent form upon registration.

The highly anticipated race event is set to kick off with an electrifying lineup of runs for participants. The 21K race will lead the pack with an early gun start at 2:00 AM, followed by the 12K race at 4:00 AM, ensuring runners experience the crisp morning atmosphere. The energy continues with the 8K race at 5:30 AM, and the event wraps up with the 4K race at 7:00 AM. Runners are encouraged to arrive early, warm up, and be ready to make aweSM memories on the course.

Join thousands of runners as we celebrate fitness, camaraderie, and community spirit in a running experience like no other. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or just looking to get active, this event promises unforgettable memories and amazing prizes.

Mark your calendars, lace up your running shoes, and secure your spot today. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this year’s SM2SM Run—one of Cebu’s exciting running events, packed with aweSM surprises!