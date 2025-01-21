One-year-old baby drowns in pail of water in Sagbayan, Bohol
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A one-year-old baby drowns in a bucket of water in Purok 6, Barangay San Isidro, Sagbayan town, Bohol, on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2025.
The victim was identified as John Andrei Tinapay, a resident of the said place.
Tinapay was brought to a hospital, however, he was declared dead after a few hours.
Police Captain Eric Binangbang, chief of Sagbayan Police Station, said that the victim was playing outside their house with his siblings when the incident happened.
Meanwhile, the victim’s parents were having their breakfast at the house of their grandparents adjacent to their house.
Their neighbor informed the parents that the victim was playing with a bucket at the back of their house.
The parents then asked their 5-year-old child to check the victim.
The older sibling then discovered the baby drowned already in a bucket with water, with his head facing its bottom.
“Dili man kaayo daghan ang tubig, gani lang kay ang iyang nawong nag-atubang sa ilawom nga bahin sa balde,” Binangbang said.
Binangbang added that the victim was still alive when it was discovered. However, he passed away a few hours after he was brought to a hospital.
The victim was the youngest child among five siblings.
His father was a pumpboy while his mother was just a plain housewife.
Currently, the victim’s body has already been brought to a funeral home.
