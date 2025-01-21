One-year-old baby drowns in pail of water in Sagbayan, Bohol

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A one-year-old baby drowns in a bucket of water in Purok 6, Barangay San Isidro, Sagbayan town, Bohol, on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2025.

The victim was identified as John Andrei Tinapay, a resident of the said place.

Tinapay was brought to a hospital, however, he was declared dead after a few hours.

Police Captain Eric Binangbang, chief of Sagbayan Police Station, said that the victim was playing outside their house with his siblings when the incident happened.

READ:

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents were having their breakfast at the house of their grandparents adjacent to their house.

Their neighbor informed the parents that the victim was playing with a bucket at the back of their house.

The parents then asked their 5-year-old child to check the victim.

The older sibling then discovered the baby drowned already in a bucket with water, with his head facing its bottom.

“Dili man kaayo daghan ang tubig, gani lang kay ang iyang nawong nag-atubang sa ilawom nga bahin sa balde,” Binangbang said.

Binangbang added that the victim was still alive when it was discovered. However, he passed away a few hours after he was brought to a hospital.

The victim was the youngest child among five siblings.

His father was a pumpboy while his mother was just a plain housewife.

Currently, the victim’s body has already been brought to a funeral home.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP