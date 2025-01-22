Vince Paras battles Indian slugger in Malaysia this February

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated flyweight boxer Vince Paras will headline a non-title fight in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on February 16.

Paras, currently ranked No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), will square off against Mohammed Shamim of India in an eight-round bout.

Vince Paras enters this matchup after a mixed 2024 campaign. Paras began the year with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japan’s Hiroto Kyoguchi in Incheon, South Korea.

However, in their rematch in Yokohama, Japan, Paras suffered a unanimous decision loss to Kyoguchi.

Despite the setback, Paras quickly regained his form, securing a dominant third-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Anthony Gilbuela in General Santos City in December.

A former world title challenger, Vince Paras boasts a professional record of 22 wins, 16 knockouts, three losses, and one draw.

On the other hand, Shamim, a relatively younger fighter, holds a 6-5 record with two knockouts.

Although he has fought twice in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Shamim was unable to secure a win in either bout. However, he made a comeback in India, winning four of his last five bouts.

Shamim has yet to face an opponent with the caliber of Vince Paras, who has faced some of the best in the flyweight division. The Indian boxer’s most recent victory came in September, when he defeated fellow Indian Chala Charan Reddy by unanimous decision.

