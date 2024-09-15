Vince Paras now ranked in top 5 of two major boxing bodies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World title contender Vince “J-Vince” Paras continues to ascend in the world rankings, pulling himself closer for another world title shot.

This was after Paras improved in the latest world rankings in the flyweight division as of August.

He is now on the top five of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight divisions.

ALSO READ:

Paras beats Kyoguchi in a rematch in South Korea

Paras, Kyoguchi trilogy set for October in Yokohama, Japan

In the WBA, he is ranked No. 4 behind Yankiel Rivera of Puerto Rico and American Ricardo Sandoval who are his prospect opponents to earn a world title shot against reigning champion Seigo Yuri Akui of Japan.

In the IBF, Paras is ranked No. 5 behind Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado, and British Sunny Edwards, while the champion is Angel Ayala of Mexico.

Also, Paras is ranked No. 13 in the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Paras, 25, of General Santos City has a record of 21 wins with 15 knockouts, two defeats, and a draw.

He is scheduled for a trilogy showdown against Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi on October 13 in Yokohama, Japan. It can be recalled that Paras defeated Kyoguchi in their rematch last May in Incheon, South Korea via unanimous decision.

It was a sweet revenge for Paras who lost to Kyoguchi in Ota City, Japan in 2018 in his first world title fight, for the IBF world minimumweight strap.

His latest ascend in the world rankings is expected to give Paras motivation heading into his much-awaited trilogy bout against Kyoguchi.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP