Man hacked to death by his neighbor in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his neighbor in Brgy. Budbod, Barili town in southern Cebu because of a personal grudge.

The fatal incident happened at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3.

Barili police identified the deceased as Jonathan Selitona Ubas, a 40-year-old resident of Brgy. Budbod.

The suspect was his neighbor Ruel Luna Curay, 40.

Police, in a report, said that they received a call at around 9:05 p.m. from a concerned citizen about the hacking incident.

Ubas was already dead when the police arrived. He sustained multiple hack wounds on his head, neck and other parts of his body.

Initial investigation conducted by Barili police showed that Ubas was driving his motorcycle with his common-law partner prior to the hacking incident. The two came from the Barili Public Market and were headed home to Brgy. Budbod.

When they reached their residence, Curay allegedly approached Ubas and hacked him with a sickle, which caused the latter’s immediate death.

Curay surrendered to the police shortly after the hacking incident happened.

Law enforcers recovered from his possession the sickle that he allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, Ubas and Curay had an argument on Tuesday afternoon near the scene of the crime, which prompted the hacking incident.

Curay is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Barili Police Station while law enforcers prepare for the filing of murder charges against him.

