Typhoid hits 18 people in Barili town, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local officials in Barili town, southwestern Cebu are now tracing the source of the typhoid fever that hit 18 people in a village there.

Mayor John-John Garcia on Monday, January 27 confirmed that a total of 18 residents from Brgy. Gunting were rushed to the hospital after exhibiting symptoms of typhoid fever.

But the source of the disease has yet to be located, with local authorities implementing several measures to contain the disease.

Water matters

Garcia, in a post on social media, announced that they have already suspended operations of a water source in the village called Belgian Spring.

The mayor also instructed for water quality tests not only on the water source in question but also on a nearby one, which they believed may have been contaminated due to the presence of nearby livestock.

Additionally, Barili has started distributing aqua tabs and chlorine to households in the affected areas, as well as conducting orientation in the community to prevent the virus from spreading.

Initial findings

Initial findings from the local government revealed that most of the 18 patients sourced their potable water supply from Belgian Spring.

When experts arrived in the area, however, they also discovered another water supply that some of the affected residents have been using.

This water source was supposedly unsafe for drinking but its sign cautioning people went missing, Garcia said.

Cows were also spotted 60 meters away from the water source, the mayor added.

Additionally, the local government found out that all but one of the households where the patients came from had functional restrooms.

“I-check pud ang ubang households nga duna’y CR, ug another water source sa area, ang NIA (National Irrigation Administration),” said Garcia.

(Check also other households that have CRs and another water source in the area, the NIA (National Irrigation Administration).

Typhoid fever is a life-threatening disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi, usually spread through contaminated food or water, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some of the symptoms of typhoid fever included prolonged high fever, fatigue, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and constipation or diarrhea.

“Some patients may have a rash. Severe cases may lead to serious complications or even death. Typhoid fever can be confirmed through blood testing,” WHO added.

When left untreated, this infection can result in death.

Typhoid fever is common in areas with poor sanitation and no access to safe, drinking water, experts said.

To prevent the spread of typhoid, the public is urged to always do basic hygiene practices like regularly washing their hands with soap and water, especially when getting out of the bathroom.

Patients with typhoid are usually treated with prescribed antibiotics. Those exhibiting symptoms of the disease are also advised to seek professional help immediately.

