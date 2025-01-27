Comelec-Mandaue sets guidelines for campaign poster placement

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue) has issued guidelines regarding the placement of campaign materials ahead of the national and local elections on May 12, 2025.

As the campaign period is set to commence, candidates are expected to adhere to specific regulations regarding where campaign posters can be displayed. The campaign period for national positions will begin on February 11, while local candidates can start on March 28, 2025.

According to the guidelines, campaign materials are permitted only in designated common poster areas, which candidates must establish at their own expense with prior authorization from Comelec through the respective city or municipal election officer, as stipulated in Comelec Resolution No. 11086.

Candidates are required to put up temporary structures for the posters within the provided space and remove these within five days after the elections.

In Mandaue City, the authorized locations for poster placement include the vicinities of all barangay halls, public markets, gymnasiums, sports complexes, and multipurpose halls.

The main entrances and thoroughfares of barangays are also designated for poster placement.

Candidates and their teams are prohibited from posting materials on trees, electric poles, or other unauthorized structures.

“Para dili samok, daghan baya kaayo hipusunon ig human (election), maayo jud nga naay specific areas,” said Jacqueline Reuyan, Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant.

Any candidate found violating these regulations may receive a warning from the election office to remove the materials. Should a candidate fail to comply, further penalties may be imposed.

While the official campaign period has not yet commenced, candidates are still free to post posters in different areas, Reuyan said. However, she added that they will begin the “Oplan Baklas,” a program for removing campaign posters not placed in the designated common areas, before the local campaign kicks off on March 28.

Here are some of the thoroughfares in barangays where putting up posters is allowed:

Barangay Alang-Alang: Burgos St., in front of San Roque Chapel

Barangay Bakilid: Purok IV, L. Jayme St., in front of the barangay gymnasium

Barangay Banilad: A.S. Fortuna St., near Matias, in front of Gateway and Banilad Elementary School

Barangay Basak: National Highway going north, beside Grand Mall and Fatima Church

Barangay Cabancalan: Corner of M.L. Quezon and Remedios Streets

Barangay Cambaro: Purok Camote, San Antonio St., near IKP Chapel

Barangay Canduman: H. Abellana St., Zone 1

Barangay Casili: Near Vista Montana Entrance

Barangay Casuntingan: Corner of M.L. Quezon St. and Gethsemane Road

Barangay Centro: A. Soriano St., in front of Mandaue City Sports Complex

Barangay Cubacub: V. Vega St., beside the barangay gym

Barangay Guizo: A.S. Fortuna St. Extension, beside CICC building

