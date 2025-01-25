Mandaue City fire: Wounded victim dies of heart attack

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 61-year-old woman was confirmed to have died hours after being rushed to the hospital for the treatment of the burns on her arm that she incurred after a huge fire broke out in a thickly populated community in Sitio Pokang, located at the boundary of Brgys. Looc and Opao in Mandaue City, late on Friday afternoon.

The victim, who was identified as Norma Fomoyaso, died of heart attack while she was being treated for her first degree burns.

The Mandaue City Fire Station said in a report that Fomoyaso was one of the over a hundred victims of the fire that broke out at around 5:32 p.m. on Friday.

While evacuating from her home, Fomoyaso sustained a first degree burn on her right arm and was rushed to the hospital.

Fire Officer 1 (F01) Niel lan Amancio told CDN Digital that the victim passed away at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Fourth alarm fire

A consolidated report that was posted by the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) showed that the fourth alarm fire affected 107 families consisting of 424 individuals.

The report released at around 10 p.m. on Friday, mentioned that the fire burned a total of 96 houses – 49 are in Brgy. Looc and 47 are located in Brgy. Opao – while a structure was also partially damaged in Brgy. Looc.

Damages caused by the fire was pegged at P3,250,000.

Amancio said they received reports from some of the affected residents that the fire started in a house, where a 10-year-old boy was reportedly cooking using a butane stove.

The child’s parents were not around at that time, he said.

Amancio said that they are yet to verify the information.

The fire victims are currently taking shelter at the gymnasiums in Brgys. Looc and Opao and were already given water, food, and other essentials by the Mandaue City government.

