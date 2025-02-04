Bohol: Aumentado suspends whale shark watching activities

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government has taken a bold step of suspending one of its emerging tourist attractions to ensure the protection of its marine resources and the local tourism industry.

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado issued Executive Order No. 10 on February 3, 2025 that mandates the immediate cessation of whale shark feeding and other interaction activities in their province.

The suspension will remain until all regulatory requirements are met and verified by concerned national agencies, in consultation with stakeholders and conservation groups.

“Igo ra ko niprotekta ug nagpatuman,” Aumentado said in a statement, emphasizing that his decision was meant to preserve Bohol’s natural resources and maintain fairness across all localities.

(I am merely protecting our marine resources and implementing [existing laws].)

With Bohol being a UNESCO Global Geopark and Regenerative Island, Aumentado said that he was also committed to ensuring “responsible tourism.”

Illegal feeding

Whale shark watching in Bohol was pioneered by the municipality of Lila and later on expanded to Alburquerque and Dauis towns.

However, reports reached the Capitol on illegal feeding activities in these localities.

In his EO, Aumentado said that he created an inter-agency team to investigate reports of illegal feeding to lure whale sharks to stay in these tourism destinations.

The team found out that krill was being used to feed the whale sharks, which is in violation of Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-008 and Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series of 2020 issued by the Department of Tourism (DOT), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Agriculture (DA), and Department of the Interior Local Government (DILG). These provide the “rules and regulations governing sustainable marine wildlife tourism interaction, consistent with the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.”

Krill also caused very foul odor at the interaction areas.

Moreover, the Governor’s EO said that businesses offering whale shark activities lacked permits from government agencies, including DENR and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

“Dili na pud ko musugot og naay laing lungsod mag-apil-apil ani,” Aumentado said.

(I cannot allow the other towns to engage in similar activities.)

Ecological balance

Aumentado mentioned in his EO that whale shark feeding disrupts their natural behavior as this also threatens ecological balance and could harm the local tourism industry.

“Concerned stakeholders, represented by the Provincial Tourism Council, and public interest groups such as Tagbilaran Baywatch have expressed serious concerns regarding the continuous and unabated feeding of whale sharks in these three areas, citing clear violations of the [provincial] ordinance, the JMC, convention agreements,” read part of his three-page EO.

If the foul odor on the waters of the three interaction areas reach the neighboring Panglao town and Balicasag Island, “the overall image of Bohol and its tourism industry could be severely compromised, jeopardizing the livelihood of thousands of Boholanos [who are] dependent on tourism,” it added.

“To prevent detrimental effects on Bohol’s tourism industry, uphold general welfare, and protect the livelihood of the majority as against the business interest of a few, an immediate cessation of all whale shark interaction activities is necessary,” the EO said.

Financial assistance

Aumentado has directed the Philippine National Police Maritime Group (PNP MG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), DENR, and the Coastal Law Enforcement Council (CLEC) to enforce his EO.

He also plans to deploy Job Order personnel to monitor the whale shark interaction areas and immediately report any unauthorized activities there.

Meanwhile, Aumentado said that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the provincial government are prepared to extend financial assistance to workers from the three interaction areas who will be displaced due to the implementation of his EO.

The Governor is also urging stakeholders to explore other tourism activities that they could offer to their guests.

“Daghan pa tag ug ika-offer,” he said.

(We still have a lot to offer.)

