The Bakery Boutique: Cebu’s homegrown trendsetter in sweet innovations

Born in the midst of the pandemic, The Bakery Boutique is a testament to resilience, creativity, and a passion for crafting irresistible treats.

The Bakery Boutique remains committed to bringing global flavors with a local touch, making every bite an experience worth savoring.

Founded in July 2020 by hotelier and entrepreneur Joan Zanoria, this brand emerged as a source of comfort during a time of crisis. What started as a simple venture quickly turned into a sensation, all thanks to one viral product—the Milky Cheese Donuts.

From a Hundred to Thousands

With an initial batch of just 100 Milky Cheese Donuts, The Bakery Boutique skyrocketed in popularity after a few bloggers featured them on social media. Soon, demand increased, reaching an incredible 3,000 donuts sold daily.

“The Bakery Boutique all started with one viral product which we called the Milky Cheese Donuts. From 100, we were serving around 300-500 per day until we reached 3,000 on a daily basis,” Zanoria recalls.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Zanoria and her team expanded their menu, introducing premium-filled Milky Cheese Donuts with flavors like Triple Cheese, Ube Cheese, Strawberries & Cream, and Tsokolet con Keso, with options available in boxes of 6 or 12.

More Than Just Donuts

Listening to customer feedback and keeping up with trends, The Bakery Boutique did not stop at donuts. They launched handcrafted beverages, offering cream-based coffee and non-coffee drinks. Always pushing for innovation, they introduced the Magnum Drink, where customers crack the sides of a chocolate-coated cup—adding a fun twist to the drinking experience, as Zanoria describes it.

Inspired by global flavors, they also began selling Dubai-inspired chocolates, adding another layer of indulgence to their growing lineup. Their chocolate collection includes unique flavors such as Chocolate Ube Kasoy, Chocolate Pistachio, Chocolate Biscoff, Double Chocolate Cashew, Chocolate Strawberry Cashew, Mango Rice Crisps Cashew, Matcha Pretzels, Peanut Butter N’ Banana, and Almond Mint Chocolate—each priced at PHP 450. Several of these, like Chocolate Pistachio, Chocolate Biscoff, and Chocolate Ube Kasoy, have even become bestsellers.

Where Every Treat Feels Like a Gift

What sets The Bakery Boutique apart is its attention to detail—not just in taste but in presentation. Every purchase feels special, arriving in well-crafted packaging that makes it feel like a gift rather than just another food item.

“Every time you purchase an item, it doesn’t come to you as an item only but as a gift,” Zanoria emphasizes.

This dedication to branding has built a loyal customer base that appreciates both the aesthetics and the quality of every product.

Cebu’s Next Pasalubong Staple

With a dedicated following and continuous product innovation, The Bakery Boutique is set on opening a physical store. This space will house a full production area and offer an expanded menu of bakery items, desserts, pastries, and breakfast options. However, The Bakery Boutique is not just about expansion—it is about putting Cebu on the map as a hub for innovative, must-try delicacies. Their goal is to make the Milky Cheese Donuts a top pasalubong choice for both local and visiting tourists, much like other iconic Filipino treats.

“What we really want to do is focus here in Cebu by offering Milky Cheese Donuts as a pasalubong item. It could be the top of mind for every tourist, both local or domestic,” Zanoria says.

For Cebuanos, The Bakery Boutique is more than just a brand—it is a source of pride, proof that local ingenuity can stand alongside international trends. As they continue to innovate, they remain committed to bringing global flavors with a local touch, making every bite an experience worth savoring.