Comelec-7 continues call to remove illegally posted campaign materials

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a “peaceful and thorough” Operation Baklas last February 11, the Commission of Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) continues its call to resume the removal of election propaganda outside common poster areas.

Although he could not provide the number of campaign materials the Comelec removed, Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe said that there are still a lot of materials needed to be removed in different areas.

This is because the Operation Baklas was done “in consonance” with the nationwide simultaneous operation, which focused on removing campaign materials on main thoroughfares.

“It will be now up to different election officers [to continue] Operation Baklas [in their areas] of responsibility… specifically those of senatorial candidates, partylist, and at the same time [those posters placed on] trees,” Pobe told CDN Digital on Monday, Feb. 24.

The campaign materials have to be removed until May 10, he added.

Pobe also said that he is aware there are still a lot of campaign materials that were not removed in other places outside Cebu City, hence the need for the election officers to continue the operation.

He added that Operation Baklas is crucial, especially that a month from now, on March 28, the campaign period for the local candidates will start.

Designated common poster areas

Moreover, the Comelec has also published the list of common poster areas where the campaign materials can be placed.

These areas are the designated places set by Comelec where candidates can put up their election propagandas.

Pobe also addressed the concerns of the public saying that these common poster areas are useless if there are still illegally placed campaign materials.

“We cannot satisfy the demand of the public. What’s important is we based the designations and the identification of the common poster area on the basis of resolution that there must be at least one common poster area for every 500 voters,” Pobe said.

Pobe added that the list can be seen at the Comelec offices in their respective areas.

