Cebu police stories: March 17, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 17, 2025.

Two separate incidents of family feud in Argao town, southern Cebu, and Brgy. Babag, Cebu City happened over the weekend.

The first one that occurred in Sitio Ipil-Ipil, Brgy. Babag last Saturday, March 15, involved a father hacking his son. Police reports suggested that the victim, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, threatened his 73-year-old father.

The second one happened in Argao. A shooting transpired in Brgy. Mabasa. Unfortunately, it claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

Man jailed for allegedly assaulting live-in partner

Alleged shoplifter nabbed for trying to cart away denim pants

A 44-year-old man, identified as John Paul Grava Saludo, physically assaulted his live-in partner in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City, on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The victim suffered punches, kicks, and blows from the suspect.Barangay tanods who responded to the alarm arrested Saludo and turned him over to Mambaling Police Station 11. The investigation revealed jealousy as the possible motive, as the suspect often gets envious when the victim talks with other men.

The Mabolo Police Station on Sunday, March 16, arrested a 34-year-old accused of shoplifting inside a mall in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified as Jeremy Arraquez Pepito, 34, a resident of Brgy. Labangon, allegedly tried to steal two pairs of denim pants.

The crime happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police reports stated that the store manager, Jemelyn Enriquez Candame, noticed Pepito trying to leave the store with two denim pants, worth over P2,500, without paying. The manager alerted the authorities inside the mall who intercepted Pepito.

The suspect was eventually turned over to the police. Meanwhile, investigation into the matter is still ongoing. / reports from Paul Lauro

