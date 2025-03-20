cdn mobile

Cebu police stories, March 20

By: CDN Digital March 20,2025 - 05:12 PM

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 20, 2025.

Nursing aide dies after getting run over by truck in Cebu City

A 39-year-old woman, who works as a nursing aide, tragically lost her life after getting run over by a tank truck in a traffic accident that happened along the South Road Properties (SRP) in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The deceased victim,  Robeliz Oyao, 39, was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by  her common law partner, Glenn Dela Rosa Ochea, and they were heading back to their residence in Brgy. Agus Proper in Lapu-Lapu City.

At around 7:20 p.m., a truck positioned to their left swerved to the right hitting the victims’ motorcycle. Both victims fell down and the rear end tire of the truck ran over Oyao.

The truck driver, 50-year-old Damelito Loro Casas, has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with physical injury and damage to property against him. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro) 

Vegetable broker, tagged as HVI, nabbed in Dalaguete

A vegetable broker from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu was apprehended with over P500,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The arrested suspect was identified as alias “Juan,” 39, a resident of Brgy. Mantalongon.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Juan was previously arrested for illegal drug charges in 2021. He was released on probation one year later.

Seized from the suspect were 80 grams of suspected shabu with an average market value of P544,000. (Emmariel Ares) 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: nursing aide, vegetable broker
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.