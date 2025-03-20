Cebu police stories, March 20

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 20, 2025.

A 39-year-old woman, who works as a nursing aide, tragically lost her life after getting run over by a tank truck in a traffic accident that happened along the South Road Properties (SRP) in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The deceased victim, Robeliz Oyao, 39, was riding on the back of a motorcycle driven by her common law partner, Glenn Dela Rosa Ochea, and they were heading back to their residence in Brgy. Agus Proper in Lapu-Lapu City.

At around 7:20 p.m., a truck positioned to their left swerved to the right hitting the victims’ motorcycle. Both victims fell down and the rear end tire of the truck ran over Oyao.

The truck driver, 50-year-old Damelito Loro Casas, has been placed under police custody pending the filing of charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide with physical injury and damage to property against him. (Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro)

A vegetable broker from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu was apprehended with over P500,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday evening, March 19.

The arrested suspect was identified as alias “Juan,” 39, a resident of Brgy. Mantalongon.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Juan was previously arrested for illegal drug charges in 2021. He was released on probation one year later.

Seized from the suspect were 80 grams of suspected shabu with an average market value of P544,000. (Emmariel Ares)

