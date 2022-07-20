Cebu Athleticos rule Cebu Rookie Flag Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Athleticos emerged as champion in the Cebu Rookie Flag Football Cup 2022 held last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cebu Athleticos defeated Sinx in the championship match on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to rule the tournament participated by eight teams.

Cebu Athleticos bested Sinx via sudden death, according to tournament organizer Miguel Callorina after both teams finished the regulation with a scoreless draw.

Players from the Cebu Athleticos also reaped individual awards.

The Superbowl MVP went to the the team’s defensive liner Annabelle Ababon, who also bagged the best defensive line award, while Dominic Woodard hauled the Rookie of the Year award and the best defensive line award.

Ababon also earned the best female defensive line award.

The rest of the team’s awardees were Jan Quiño (best male offensive line), Allyson Pajantoy (best female offensive line), and Niña Marie Antiola (best female line back).

Meanwhile, Sinx managed to grab the best offensive team award despite placing second in the tournament, while one of its player, Joules Perez earned the best wide receiver award.

Team Hilas earned four awards after Mark Uykingtian bagged the best center back and season MVP plums, while Joshua Rey Credo earned the best center back, and Lemuel Badayos the best line back plum.

Cebu Niños Jr’s Cherry Millanes was the tournament’s best female wide receiver, while the Jaguars’ Lawrence Basco was the tournament’s best safety.

The two-day flag football tournament was organized by the Warriors Flag Football Club-Vibora Warriors.

