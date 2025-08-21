No ghost flood control projects in Cebu – DPWH 7 head

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7) said it found no ghost projects in its flood control programs in Cebu, despite growing national concerns about billions of pesos in contracts being awarded to only a few contractors.

DPWH 7 Director Danilo Villa in a press conference on Wednesday, August 20 said their team checked nearly 600 flood control projects carried out from 2022 to 2025.

These included drainage systems, seawalls, culverts, and river protection works in Cebu and parts of Negros Oriental, which was still under DPWH 7 before the creation of the Negros Island Region in 2024.

According to Villa, all the projects were found in their actual locations, and there were no signs of fake or missing projects in the region.

“So far naman po based on reports na lumabas, hindi tayo apektado ng ating mga guni-guni. Yun po ang pinakamahalaga sa amin lahat po nang projects nga iniimplement ng region 7 may maisasagawa natin na nandoon po kung nasaan mang locality,” said Villa stated.

“Ghost projects” are infrastructure projects listed in government records and funded, but which do not exist in reality.

Cebu ranked second nationwide in the number of flood control projects, with a total of 414 between July 2022 and May 2025, based on data from Malacañang, just behind Bulacan.

The public is also encouraged by the agency to report any issues or irregularities they notice regarding these projects.

