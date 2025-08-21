Minglanilla fiesta: Classes and work to continue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In most localities, fiesta day meant no classes and no work. But not in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

The local government of Minglanilla announced that there will be no cancellation of classes and work this Friday, August 22, the town’s feast day.

According to the municipality, there is no official declaration from Congress and Malacañang making August 22 a local holiday.

“With this, classes in all levels, and work in all government and private offices, will continue on August 22, Friday,” they said regarding this year’s Minglanilla fiesta celebration.

“But let this not prevent us all from celebrating our fiesta in honor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” the local government added.

While Minglanilla is known for hosting the grandest Easter Sunday celebrations, the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, every Holy week, the town actually celebrates its feast every August 22, coinciding with the feast celebration of its patron saint Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Minglanilla is a first class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

