cdn mobile

Minglanilla fiesta: Classes and work to continue

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Reporter CDN Digital | August 21,2025 - 11:34 AM

Minglanilla fiesta

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In most localities, fiesta day meant no classes and no work. But not in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

The local government of Minglanilla announced that there will be no cancellation of classes and work this Friday, August 22, the town’s feast day.

According to the municipality, there is no official declaration from Congress and Malacañang making August 22 a local holiday.

READ:

Minglanilla eyes historic back-to-back crown in Rhea Gullas Cup

Minglanilla: 8-year-old girl dies after getting run over by truck

The Philippine crisis: Poverty, overpopulation, corruption and indebtedness

 

“With this, classes in all levels, and work in all government and private offices, will continue on August 22, Friday,” they said regarding this year’s Minglanilla fiesta celebration.

“But let this not prevent us all from celebrating our fiesta in honor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” the local government added.

While Minglanilla is known for hosting the grandest Easter Sunday celebrations, the Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, every Holy week, the town actually celebrates its feast every August 22, coinciding with the feast celebration of its patron saint Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Minglanilla is a first class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, fiesta, Minglanilla
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.