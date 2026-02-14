Possible rains, thunderstorms to affect Valentine’s Day

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos planning to go out this Valentine’s Day are urged to bring their umbrellas in case of potential rains, the state weather bureau said.

In their daily weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may affect the province on Saturday, February 14, due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds are forecast in Cebu throughout the day, along with slight to moderate sea conditions.

READ: Rains, thunderstorms to persist in Cebu due to easterlies

Temperatures will range from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius during the day, and 25 to 29 degrees Celsius at night.

Weather systems in the Ph

The rest of the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, are also forecast to experience similar conditions caused by the prevailing easterlies.

READ: Cebu out of heavy rain watch, but cloudy skies, showers to persist

The shear line will continue to bring rain in the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon. Affected areas include mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Viscaya, Bulacan, Rizal, Quezon Province, Laguna, and Camarines Norte.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon (amihan) prevails over Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The weather bureau has not raised any gale warning as of early Saturday morning, indicating that sea conditions remain safe for travel for small craft and sea vessels.

As of 2 a.m. today, no low pressure areas are being monitored by the weather bureau. No tropical cyclones are also expected to develop within the next two to three days, Pagasa added.

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