Ridon: Arrest case vs Sara Duterte separate from impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte’s camp intends to post bail in the grave threats case against her on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — House of Representatives prosecutor and Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon said the criminal case against Vice President Sara Duterte is separate from her impeachment proceedings, adding that the prosecution panel will continue to pursue the case.

Ridon said Friday that the arrest warrant issued against Duterte does not, by itself, establish her guilt. He added that the vice president will have the opportunity to present her defenses before the proper court.

“The impeachment proceedings are a separate constitutional accountability process. The Senate impeachment court will independently determine the matters properly before it,” he said.

READ: Sara Duterte’s camp to post bail over grave threats case, says Remulla

“For its part, the House prosecution panel will continue performing its constitutional mandate and prosecute the impeachment case until its conclusion,” he added.

Ridon made the statement as Duterte’s lawyer announced that a warrant of arrest was issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court this Friday over Duterte’s grave threats case before the National Bureau of Investigation.

He said the prosecution team took note of Duterte’s counsel’s statement, saying that the vice president has no intention of evading the law and will avail herself of the legal remedies available to her.

Duterte’s warrant came as her impeachment trial before the Senate is ongoing. In her impeachment trial, the vice president is likewise accused of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust for allegedly making kill threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, among others.

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