Young Cebuana Singer Jolianne Salvado eager to show her singing prowess in ‘unlimited voices’

CEBUANA Jolianne Salvado believes that excelling in school and singing is a matter of passion and discipline.

The girl knows her priorities even though she’s only 13. “It’s not easy, I tell you, but I want to excel in both. It’s a matter of doing what you love and loving what you do,” she maintains.

Unlike most carefree teens, Jolianne has to take care of her voice and give up “simple pleasures” like sweets, spicy food and cold beverages, and then make sure she gets enough sleep.

Jolianne has already set her eyes on her big dream that is to become a singer like her mother Johanna. “My mom is singer, and she sings a lot in the house. There was a time when we were doing karaoke and I sang—after that, my mom started making me practice and vocalize,” she recalls.

And so every day, Jolianne practices singing for 30 minutes and it could extend to several hours if she is preparing for a concert—this on top of finishing school projects and assignments at home.

Being the achiever that she is, Jolianne is now on her eighth grade after she got accelerated in junior high school at PAREF Southcrest School for Girls. She graduated high school as the class salutatorian, earning awards for Best in Math and Best in Music.

And now, Jolianne welcomes the new year with a concert to prove that she is worthy to be in the spotlight, side by side with singing superstars Jona, Arnel Pineda, and fellow Cebuana Morissette Amon for “Unlimited Voices” at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on January 14.

Pleasantly surprised and pressured at the same time being the youngest among her fellow performers, Jolianne thinks she’s right on track with her determination to conquer greater heights.

“I do nebulizing every day. Steaming and exercise helps me get power. I will be going to the beach, too. It helps when I swim and sing, and then you have water in your mouth and just sing a song,” said Jolianne.

For ticket inquiries to “Unlimited Voices” contact 232-6888 or 0915-535 3873.