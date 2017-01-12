McConnell drains game winner for Sixers against Knicks

PHILADELPHIA – T.J. McConnell hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 98-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points to help the Sixers rally from a 17-point deficit.

Derrick Rose returned from a one-game hiatus and scored 25 points for the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony had 28.

Rose showed why New York needs him on the court, two days after an unexcused absence. He missed Monday night’s loss to New Orleans when he traveled home to Chicago without informing the team first.

Rose stepped back for a mid-range jumper with 1:24 left that pushed New York’s lead to 95-89, and he cut through the lane for an up-and-under bucket on Embiid that kept the lead at three.

Embiid banked in a 3-pointer and had fans chanting ”Trust the Process!” He followed with a layup to make it a one-point game and McConnell, who scored eight points, shot one over Anthony at the horn to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Rose was absent Monday for what he described as family reasons. He said his trip to Chicago had nothing to do with basketball and he apologized to his teammates and Knicks management, telling them it won’t happen again.

”I only missed one game,” Rose said Wednesday. ”If I felt like I needed more time, I would have talked to the front office. But I feel like everything is all right.”

Rose insisted he simply left for the family matter and not because of any rift with the Knicks.

”The relationship I’m building with Phil (Jackson) and Steve (Mills), I wouldn’t mind asking (for more time off) if I needed it,” Rose said. ”I feel fine. What happened a couple of days ago, that’s in the past.”