Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels launch Lunar New Year Offer

THE Year of Rooster will begin at the end of January and is a perfect time of year for family gatherings and celebrations.

Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels announce their holiday special for this festive season with double the celebrations.

From now until February 12, guests who book will enjoy extra benefits including breakfast for two plus guaranteed early check in and late check out. In addition, guests will receive 50% discount on a second room booking during the same period – perfect if travelling in groups with family and friends.

For those staying three consecutive nights or more, they will be upgraded to the next room category.

Book this package now to enjoy double happiness and stay a little longer to explore!

Promo is applicable for Niccolo and Marco Polo hotels located in the cities of Cebu, Davao, Manila, Beijing, Changzhou, Chengdu, Foshan, Jinjiang, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Wuhan and Hong Kong

To book, please visit: http://www.marcopolohotels.com/marco_polo/corporate/offers/double_happiness_in_year_of_rooster.html /PR