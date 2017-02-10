THE TRIO of hotel executives at the Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino (WAHC) knows that one of the defining aspects of hospitality is customer satisfaction by way of exciting food and beverage paired with excellent service. Food offerings can dramatically enhance the guests’ experience.

We had the pleasure of being pampered guests over lunch at WAHC Café Uno when we enjoyed the culinary offerings for the love month of February hosted by this dynamic trio. They all hail from Manila and rose from the ranks in their respective hotel careers.

General Manager Benhur Caballes, with 20 years of experience, joined the Waterfront Manila Pavilion as Front Office Manager and moved up as Manager for the Waterfront’s boutique hotel, G, before assuming the top post in Waterfront Airport. Food and Beverage Manager Nestor Lacanlale Jr., assumed his post a few months ago. He brings with him a decade of experience, eight years of which were abroad. His work with the leading passenger luxury ship in North Atlantic, Cunard Lines in Queen Mary & Queen Elizabeth exposed his world to an exceptional food and beverage worldliness. Executive Chef Issam Al-Suhairy is the youngest of the trio. His father may be Persian but he assured me that he’s Pinoy and grew up in Antipolo. His love for cooking comes from his mother and grandmother. After working for a renowned Italian restaurant in Manila, his adventurous spirit to master his craft brought him to the USA. He finally came home in 2011 and joined Vikings Luxury Buffet and moved on as Head Chef of the Cravings Group.

After the excitement of the Chinese New Year, Waterfront Airport Café Uno is gearing up for the Valentine celebration. And for February, Chef Issam has chosen a Spanish themed buffet. For starters, we had Tapas, appetizers or snacks in Spanish cuisine.

His Croquetas con Queso y Jamon was classic goodness, velvety mashed potatoes rolled, stuffed with cheese and ham and fried.

Pan con Tomate, a Catalonian dish, a very easy tapas to prepare with no cooking involved–mashed tomato pulp, olive oil, garlic and salt. The black bread for the Carne con Salsa Verde acquired its color from the squid ink. The Gambas al Ajillo remains a favorite. The Sopa con Cetas or Cream of Mushroom Soup was rich and thick topped with green pesto oil. Chef Issam took the time off from the kitchen to describe his dish as it was served. We had two main courses: Picante de Pollo, slow-cooked chicken stew with tomatoes, paprika, red bell peppers and potatoes and Pescado en Salsa Verde, steamed Tanguige topped with chopped parsley, cilantro, garlic, spices and calamansi. Salsa Verde is also referred to as Chimichurri. I loved the freshness of the fish with the piquant flavors.

Postre or Dessert was Tres Leches Cake Reinvented. This delightful creation is given a twist by Chef Issam—he soaks butter cake in three kinds of milk—evaporated, condensed and heavy cream and serves it up with pistachio crumbs, dulce de leche, oven-roasted glazed pineapple and vanilla ice cream. Que sabroso!