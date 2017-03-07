Air Supply dedicates new song to Filipino fans

CEBUANO fans were in for some treat as Australian singing duo Air Supply performed their new single, “Free to Love” during their concert held at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino Tuesday night.

“We would like to dedicate the new single to our Filipino fans, we are going to play it for the first time,” said singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell in an earlier press briefing held last Monday.

According to him, the song is about a man imprisoned by his thoughts and fears and how he eventually realizes that only he can free himself to be able to love.

Graham, together with lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, has been creating hits for more than 40 years now. Among their numerous hits are videoke staples “Making Love Out of Nothing At All,” “All Out Of Love,” “Lost in Love” and “Two Less Lonely People.” It took a while to come up with a new one since they have been traveling for their world tour. It is their third time to visit Cebu.

They were supposed to hold their concert December last year, but it had to be postponed because of Russell’s health condition.

“I got sick, I got exhausted and I was told to rest for a month. But I’m back and I’m ready to go now,” assured Russel during last Monday’s press briefing.

Both Graham and Russell expressed their gratitude to the Cebuano fans for their patience when the concert had to be postponed.

“When we are on stage, we want to give our everything. We don’t want to go on, without being really on top, feeling great. Otherwise, we will be giving less for them, the audience,” added Graham.

Asked what they liked the most about their Filipino fans, Graham shared, “They are very enthusiastic. They open their hearts every time we play. They are not reserved, very open to everything, and they get involved during the concert with us. They sing along which is great.”

According to Russell, what keeps them coming back to Cebu, aside from the great people is, of course the famous lechon.

“We always come back because of lechon, also with the great people here. We have had a great relationship with Filipinos for a long time and we are ought to keep that relationship going,” he said.

After their Cebu concert, Graham and Russell will also be performing tonight at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Resorts World Manila.