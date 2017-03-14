Rotary Youth Leadership Awards’ Leadership Summit unites empowered youth

IT was a fulfilling two days of training, vision casting, and fellowship at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) – Leadership Summit held last Feb. 24-25 at Cebu Parklane International Hotel.

The first day of the Leadership Summit focused on helping student leaders and young professionals know themselves better and identify their strengths through personality and self-assessment exams along with training to maximize their potential.

RYLA participants were inspired by personal stories and insights given to them on the second day by respected influencial speakers in their specific industries. Among them were Carl Dy, President of Spectrum Investments, Charina Fuentes, Business Development Head of Sunlife, Nino Nanquil, Area Sales Head of PLDT and Louie Ferrer, President of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

RYLAns were not only given a preview of what it is like in the corporate world, but were also encouraged to start and stay humble, be patient and to work hard not just for themselves but for the community as well. Alice Uy, co-chairman of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards expresses that this gives these young leaders validation that they too can achieve and contribute great things in the world.

In culmination to the leadership summit, a special night was prepared for the graduation of the participants and to award the most Outstanding RYLAn. The evening was initiated by the District Governor of Rotary 3860, Mary Anne Solomon congratulating each RYLAn and reminding them that they are all winners. This was then followed by testimonies of RYLAn alumni’s including Mandaue City Vice Mayor, Carlo Fortuna.

The most awaited moment of the evening was the awarding of the Outstanding RYLA Awardee that was presented in two categories. Alvin Duazo was awarded the Outstanding RYLA award among the students and a special award for the group of professionals was given to Jerome Manatad. /Hannah Perez