Cebuano wins 1 of 5 Honda BR-Vs from Jollibee

Alex D. Palma, a resident from Capitol Hills, won the brand new SUV at Jollibee Capitol Square, Cebu City when he drove his motorcycle and bought food at the Jollibee Drive-thru a few days ago.

Palma won the second unit of Honda BR-V. The first unit was won by a motorist from the Luzon region. The nationwide promo started February 1 and will last until April 30. Three Honda BR-Vs are still being raffled.

Jollibee is also giving away minor prizes such as the Yum burger, Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie and a consolation prize of a free soft drink upgrade.

Motorists can avail of the Scratch 2 Win a Honda BR-V promo at any Jollibee Drive-thru nationwide with a minimum of 200 pesos single receipt purchase of any Jollibee items.