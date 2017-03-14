Search for article

Cebuano wins 1 of 5 Honda BR-Vs from Jollibee

06:07 PM March 14th, 2017

By: Caryll Arcayan, March 14th, 2017 06:07 PM

Jollibee Scratch 2 Win a Honda BR-V

(From L-R) Honda Cars Cebu Inc. Branch Manager Bruce Belotindos, Jollibee Scratch 2 Win a Honda BR-V promo winner Alex Palma with his family and Honda Cars Philippines Deputy Department Head Rex Decena [CDN Photo | Caryll Arcayan]

Jollibee, in partnership with Honda Motors, awarded a brand new Honda BR-V 1.5 S CVT to a motorist in Cebu on March 3 after winning the grand prize of Jollibee’s Scratch 2 Win a Honda BR-V promo.

Alex D. Palma, a resident from Capitol Hills, won the brand new SUV at Jollibee Capitol Square, Cebu City when he drove his motorcycle and bought food at the Jollibee Drive-thru a few days ago.

Palma won the second unit of Honda BR-V. The first unit was won by a motorist from the Luzon region. The nationwide promo started February 1 and will last until April 30. Three Honda BR-Vs are still being raffled.

Jollibee is also giving away minor prizes such as the Yum burger, Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie and a consolation prize of a free soft drink upgrade.

Motorists can avail of the Scratch 2 Win a Honda BR-V promo at any Jollibee Drive-thru nationwide with a minimum of 200 pesos single receipt purchase of any Jollibee items.

